Enzo Maresca comments on Chelsea's summer transfers

Chelsea is actively preparing for the new season and is conducting a vibrant transfer campaign. Enzo Maresca has shared his thoughts on this level of activity.

Details: The Chelsea head coach stated that he is very pleased with the new signings and understands that they will need time to adapt.

Quote: "I'm very happy with our new signings because these are exactly the players we were looking for. Of course, they need time, and we are ready to give them the space to adapt," Maresca said.

As for Estavo's transfer, the head coach emphasized that the only mistake would be to put pressure on the young footballer. He is very young and needs time to settle in.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Newcastle has started considering the option of signing Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea. They shifted their focus after missing out on Sesko.