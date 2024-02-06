Egypt has appointed a former legendary player as the head coach of the national team

On Tuesday, February 6th, the Egyptian Football Association announced the name of the new head coach of the national team. The position was entrusted to the 57-year-old legendary footballer, Hossam Hassan.

He succeeded Rui Vitoria, who was dismissed following an unsuccessful campaign in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Egyptian-born Hassan has primarily coached domestically. His most recent coaching position was at Al Masry, which he left in 2023. In the years 2013-2014, he led the Jordanian national team.

As a player, Hassan appeared in 176 matches for the Egyptian national team, scoring 68 goals. With the Pharaohs, he won the African Cup of Nations three times and concluded his international career in 2006.

🔴 | حسام حسن مديرا فنيا .. وإبراهيم حسن مديرا للمنتخب الأول 🇪🇬



قرر مجلس إدارة الاتحاد المصري لكرة القدم، في اجتماعه الذي انعقد اليوم الثلاثاء، تعيين حسام حسن مديرًا فنيًا للمنتخب المصري الأول، خلفًا للمدير الفني البرتغالي روي فيتوريا.

كما قرر المجلس تعيين إبراهيم حسن مديرآ… pic.twitter.com/nBuuzSJsJH — EFA.eg (@EFA) February 6, 2024

Egypt currently leads their group in the World Cup 2026 qualifiers after two rounds. The Pharaohs have defeated Sierra Leone (2-0) and Djibouti (6-0). Their group also includes Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, and Ethiopia.