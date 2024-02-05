RU RU NG NG
Another coach sacked following Africa Cup of Nations results

Football news Yesterday, 02:36
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Portuguese manager Rui Vitoria has been relieved of his duties as the head coach of the Egyptian national team, as announced on the official page of the Egyptian Football Association in X.

The Egyptian national team faced a disappointing performance in the Africa Cup of Nations 2023. The "Pharaohs" failed to secure a victory in any of the group stage matches, but still managed to advance to the Round of 16, securing a third-place finish. Egypt's opponent in the playoffs was the Democratic Republic of Congo, who triumphed in a penalty shootout.

Rui Vitoria had been at the helm of Egypt since August 2022. Under his guidance, the national team participated in 18 matches, securing 12 victories, 4 draws, and suffering 2 defeats.

Prior to his tenure with the Egyptian national team, the 53-year-old Portuguese tactician managed prominent clubs such as Benfica, Spartak Moscow, Saudi club Al-Nassr, and Vitoria Guimarães.

Egypt currently leads its World Cup 2026 qualification group after two rounds. The "Pharaohs" achieved victories against Sierra Leone (2-0) and Djibouti (6-0). Other teams in their group include Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, and Ethiopia.

Related teams and leagues
Egypt
