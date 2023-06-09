Edin Dzeko may leave Inter and join a top Turkish club

According to reports from La Repubblica, Istanbul-based club Fenerbahçe has shown interest in signing Bosnian and Herzegovinian striker Edin Dzeko from Inter Milan.

The Turkish club has reportedly offered Dzeko a two-year contract with an annual salary of €4 million. The forward may consider the move as he has yet to reach an agreement with Inter regarding the extension of his contract, which expires in the summer of 2023. Additionally, there is interest in the player from a club in Saudi Arabia.

In the current season, the 37-year-old Dzeko has played 51 matches for Inter in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing five assists.