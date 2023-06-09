Edin Dzeko may leave Inter and join a top Turkish club
Football news Today, 14:55
Photo: Instagram of Edin Dzeko / Author unknown
According to reports from La Repubblica, Istanbul-based club Fenerbahçe has shown interest in signing Bosnian and Herzegovinian striker Edin Dzeko from Inter Milan.
The Turkish club has reportedly offered Dzeko a two-year contract with an annual salary of €4 million. The forward may consider the move as he has yet to reach an agreement with Inter regarding the extension of his contract, which expires in the summer of 2023. Additionally, there is interest in the player from a club in Saudi Arabia.
In the current season, the 37-year-old Dzeko has played 51 matches for Inter in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing five assists.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 10:30 Bayern signed former RB Leipzig leader
Football news 07 june 2023, 17:16 The winner of the UEFA Conference League was determined in the 90th minute
Football news 07 june 2023, 15:51 Real Madrid has purchased a 19-year-old talent for 103 million euros
Football news 07 june 2023, 15:34 Lionel Messi has chosen a new club
Football news 07 june 2023, 06:31 Ukrainian national team has appointed a new head coach
Football news 05 june 2023, 16:15 Messi gave an unexpected response to Al-Hilal's offer
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:30 "Benfica" is interested in signing a defender from the Brazilian national team Football news Today, 15:15 Xavi has demanded a huge salary from Barcelona Football news Today, 14:55 Edin Dzeko may leave Inter and join a top Turkish club Football news Today, 14:43 Manchester City has announced the squad for the Champions League final Football news Today, 14:30 "Everton" has parted ways with three notable footballers Football news Today, 14:15 Suarez commented on the rumors of reuniting with Messi at Inter Miami Football news Today, 13:55 "Liverpool" has reached an agreement with the midfielder of the French national team Football news Today, 13:43 "Real" is close to buying a Spanish goalkeeper Football news Today, 13:30 "Manchester United" has made a decision regarding Mason Greenwood Football news Today, 13:15 AC Milan is interested in signing a midfielder from the Belgian national team
Sport Predictions
Football Today Independiente vs Sarmiento Junin predictions and betting tips on June 10, 2023 Football 10 june 2023 Manchester City vs Inter predictions and betting tips on June 10, 2023 Football 10 june 2023 Platense vs Tigre predictions and betting tips on June 10, 2023 Football 13 june 2023 Atlético Tucuman vs Godoy Cruz predictions and betting tips on June 10, 2023