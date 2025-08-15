RU RU ES ES FR FR
Ederson will miss Manchester City’s upcoming Premier League match

City to play without their goalkeeper in the next fixture.
Football news Today, 10:27
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Getty Images

Manchester City are set to kick off their new Premier League campaign this weekend, but the team will be without their first-choice goalkeeper.

Details: According to City manager Pep Guardiola, Ederson will not feature in the upcoming match, although the goalkeeper himself has not approached him about the issue.

Quote: “Ederson hasn’t come to me to say he wants to leave or that he has an offer. All the players are here, they’re our footballers, and I work with them... What happens next, nobody knows,” Pep Guardiola stated.

Earlier reports suggested that Manchester City have reached an agreement with PSG’s 26-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. According to sources, he will earn around 12 million euros per year at City, making him one of the club’s highest-paid players.

Reminder: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is preparing for the start of the new season with the squad. The player shared a new training photo on his Instagram.

