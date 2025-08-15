Ederson will miss Manchester City’s upcoming Premier League match
Manchester City are set to kick off their new Premier League campaign this weekend, but the team will be without their first-choice goalkeeper.
Details: According to City manager Pep Guardiola, Ederson will not feature in the upcoming match, although the goalkeeper himself has not approached him about the issue.
Quote: “Ederson hasn’t come to me to say he wants to leave or that he has an offer. All the players are here, they’re our footballers, and I work with them... What happens next, nobody knows,” Pep Guardiola stated.
Earlier reports suggested that Manchester City have reached an agreement with PSG’s 26-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. According to sources, he will earn around 12 million euros per year at City, making him one of the club’s highest-paid players.
Reminder: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is preparing for the start of the new season with the squad. The player shared a new training photo on his Instagram.