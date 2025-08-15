Ready for the season opener. Haaland posts new training photo with Manchester City

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is gearing up with the team for the start of the new season. The forward shared a fresh training snap on his Instagram page.

Haaland posted a photo posing with his teammates, captioning it, “It’s almost time ✌🏻,” hinting that the season kickoff is just around the corner.

It’s worth noting that City will kick off their Premier League campaign tomorrow, August 16, in a clash against Wolverhampton. The Manchester club will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing last season, when they failed to secure a single trophy for the first time in years.

Erling Haaland is entering his fourth season with Manchester City after joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2022. Over this period, the Norwegian has made 146 appearances for the Citizens across all competitions, netting 124 goals and providing 21 assists.

With City, Haaland also helped secure the club’s first-ever Champions League title in the 2022/23 season.