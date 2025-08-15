RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Lifestyle Joy for the fans. Erling Haaland took part in a special charity event

Joy for the fans. Erling Haaland took part in a special charity event

Positive emotions
Lifestyle Today, 04:25
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Erling Haaland at a charity event Photo: https://www.instagram.com/erling / Author unknown

Manchester City star Erling Haaland took part in a memorable evening held in support of the club's charity, City in the Community. The footballer shared photos and videos from the event on his Instagram page.

The event featured the so-called “An Evening With…” format, with Haaland as the special guest. The Norwegian striker was clearly delighted with the night, warmly describing it in the caption to his post: “An evening giving back and connecting with incredible supporters @citcmancity fans 🩵.”

"It was great to be part of the night, to hear some amazing stories, and to share it with fans who care as much as I do. Things like this show how football can really change lives, and I’m grateful to everyone who came along and made it such a good night," admitted the Norwegian.

The evening brought together 40 guests, who had the chance to take part in a Q&A session with Erling, enjoy a photo shoot, and a complimentary dinner. The event also included an auction of unique memorabilia, raising funds to support the charity’s work.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
Related Team News
Savinho in the Manchester City line-up Football news Today, 02:48 Too little! Manchester City won't let Savinho leave for Tottenham
Gianluigi Donnarumma and Enzo Maresca Football news Yesterday, 11:32 Transfer bombshell is almost here! Manchester City have agreed terms with Donnarumma
Erling Haaland unveils new Manchester City kit Football news Yesterday, 06:04 Haaland and other Manchester City players unveil the team's unique third kit for the season
Manchester City holds initial talks with Real Madrid over Rodrygo Football news Yesterday, 02:09 Manchester City holds initial talks with Real Madrid over Rodrygo
Ederson agrees personal terms with Galatasaray Football news 13 aug 2025, 13:56 Ederson agrees personal terms with Galatasaray
"This is the right move." Donnarumma's agent on the goalkeeper's next step Football news 13 aug 2025, 13:07 "This is the right move." Donnarumma's agent on the goalkeeper's next step
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores