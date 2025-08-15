Joy for the fans. Erling Haaland took part in a special charity event
Manchester City star Erling Haaland took part in a memorable evening held in support of the club's charity, City in the Community. The footballer shared photos and videos from the event on his Instagram page.
The event featured the so-called “An Evening With…” format, with Haaland as the special guest. The Norwegian striker was clearly delighted with the night, warmly describing it in the caption to his post: “An evening giving back and connecting with incredible supporters @citcmancity fans .”
"It was great to be part of the night, to hear some amazing stories, and to share it with fans who care as much as I do. Things like this show how football can really change lives, and I’m grateful to everyone who came along and made it such a good night," admitted the Norwegian.
The evening brought together 40 guests, who had the chance to take part in a Q&A session with Erling, enjoy a photo shoot, and a complimentary dinner. The event also included an auction of unique memorabilia, raising funds to support the charity’s work.