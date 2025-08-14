Haaland and other Manchester City players unveil the team's unique third kit for the season

Manchester City star Erling Haaland, along with his teammates, has unveiled the club's third kit for the new season from Puma. The official Manchester City Instagram account shared the corresponding videos.

The footage shows City players sporting the new grey kit with neon green accents. On closer inspection, you can spot a raindrop pattern on the shirts.

This is a rather unconventional choice, yet it looks incredibly stylish and eye-catching.

The kit is called “Rain or shine” and pays tribute to Manchester's famously rainy and overcast weather. It’s designed to show that whatever the conditions—rain or sunshine—Manchester City delivers electrifying football for its fans on the pitch.

It’s worth noting that the Citizens will officially kick off their season the day after tomorrow, on August 16. On this day, City will play away against Wolverhampton in the opening round of the Premier League.