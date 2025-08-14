Manchester City holds initial talks with Real Madrid over Rodrygo

Manchester City has had an active summer and a vibrant transfer campaign. Yet, the club remains focused on strengthening the squad and could be on the verge of a high-profile signing.

Details: According to insider Nicolò Schira, the Citizens have held initial positive talks with Real Madrid regarding the transfer of Brazilian winger Rodrygo. Manchester is prepared to offer the player a five-year contract, running until 2030.

The Madrid club will base its decision on the player's own wishes. If he ultimately decides to depart, Real will set his price tag at 100 million.

