Manchester City holds initial talks with Real Madrid over Rodrygo

A transfer target for the Citizens.
Football news Today, 02:09
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Manchester City has had an active summer and a vibrant transfer campaign. Yet, the club remains focused on strengthening the squad and could be on the verge of a high-profile signing.

Details: According to insider Nicolò Schira, the Citizens have held initial positive talks with Real Madrid regarding the transfer of Brazilian winger Rodrygo. Manchester is prepared to offer the player a five-year contract, running until 2030.

The Madrid club will base its decision on the player's own wishes. If he ultimately decides to depart, Real will set his price tag at 100 million.

The club from the Spanish capital will officially unveil Franco Mastantuono, who will sign a six-year deal.

Already on August 19, Real Madrid will take to the pitch in the opening round of La Liga against Osasuna.

Reminder: Real has named its penalty taker for the new season. Madrid's head coach Xabi Alonso has made his decision on who will take on the responsibility.

