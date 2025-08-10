Vinicius or Mbappé? Xabi Alonso appoints penalty taker ahead of new season
The Frenchman will take the penalties
Football news Today, 11:34Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Photo: Getty Images
Frenchman Kylian Mbappé has been named Real Madrid's primary penalty taker for the 2025/26 season. The star forward will remain the main attacking force for the Madrid club and will have the chance to boost his goal tally.
According to AS, Real Madrid has decided on its penalty specialist for the upcoming season. Head coach Xabi Alonso has chosen to entrust this responsibility to 26-year-old Kylian Mbappé, who will be the team's key striker.
For the record, last season the Frenchman played 59 club matches, netting 44 goals and providing 5 assists.
