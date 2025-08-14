Prediction on game W2(-1.0) Odds: 1.84 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the opening fixtures of the Premier League season will take place at Molineux Stadium, where local side Wolverhampton will host last season’s bronze medalists—Manchester City. Here’s a value bet on the outcome of this encounter with an attractive odds boost.

Match preview

Last season proved to be one of the toughest for the Wolves in recent years—finishing 16th in the table and conceding 69 goals, a result of unstable defending and poor attacking conversion. After ending the campaign with a four-match winless streak, Vítor Pereira’s men failed to inspire in preseason as well, going four games without a single victory.

The summer brought major squad changes: forwards Jørgen Larsen, John Arias and Fer López joined the ranks, along with defender David Møller Wolfe. However, the departures of Matheus Cunha, Gonçalo Guedes, and Rayan Aït-Nouri could disrupt team chemistry. That said, Wolves have looked solid at home—just one defeat in their last six Premier League matches at Molineux.

The Citizens had a rocky start to last season but found their stride in the second half, stringing together a 10-match unbeaten run and finishing third. Pep Guardiola’s side was the league’s second-highest scoring team (72 goals), proving their attacking firepower remains immense. Over the summer, City played just a handful of friendlies, but managed a confident 3-0 win over Palermo.

The transfer window was busy for the club: Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, and several rotation players left, while Rayan Aït-Nouri, James Trafford, Tijjani Reijnders, Sverre Nypan, and Rayan Cherki were brought in. Despite the personnel changes, the Citizens have retained a strong core and haven’t conceded in their last four Premier League away games.

Probable line-ups

Wolverhampton : José Sá – Rodrigo Gomes, Toti Gomes, Emmanuel Agbadou, David Møller Wolfe – João Gomes, André, Ki-Jana Hoever – John Arias, Enzo González, Jørgen Strand Larsen.

: José Sá – Rodrigo Gomes, Toti Gomes, Emmanuel Agbadou, David Møller Wolfe – João Gomes, André, Ki-Jana Hoever – John Arias, Enzo González, Jørgen Strand Larsen. Manchester City: Ederson – Rico Lewis, Abduqodir Khusanov, John Stones, Rayan Aït-Nouri – Oscar Bobb, Nico O’Reilly, Nico González – Rayan Cherki, Omar Marmoush, Erling Haaland.

Match facts and head-to-head

In their last 10 Premier League meetings, City have won 9 times, losing just once.

Wolverhampton are winless in their last 4 league matches.

Manchester City have kept clean sheets in each of their last 4 Premier League away games.

Prediction

Given the current form and head-to-head record, Manchester City are clear favourites. Wolves remain shaky defensively and rarely upset top sides, while the Citizens are already in competitive rhythm and have strengthened their attacking options. Take "Manchester City to win with a -1.0 handicap" at odds of 1.84.