Ederson one step away from joining Galatasaray

Details: According to Turkish insider Gala Haber, who is close to Galatasaray, on the social network X, Manchester City and Galatasaray have reached an agreement for the transfer of 31-year-old goalkeeper Ederson.

The source claims that Galatasaray offered the Citizens €9 million for the transfer itself, while Ederson is being offered a personal contract worth €7 million in salary.

Currently, both sides are ironing out the final details of the deal, after which an official announcement is expected.

The goalkeeper himself understands that his time at Manchester City is coming to an end and is open to leaving the club, especially given the generous offer from the Turkish side.

Ederson arrived at City back in 2017 from Benfica for €40 million and has since established himself as Pep Guardiola's first-choice goalkeeper.

Last season, Ederson featured in 40 matches for City, keeping 13 clean sheets. His current contract with the club runs until 2026, and his transfer value is estimated at €20 million by Transfermarkt.

