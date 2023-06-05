"Dynamo" Kyiv has decided on the venue for their home matches in European competitions

"Dynamo" Kyiv is planning to host their home matches in European competitions in Romania in the upcoming season, according to journalist Petr Shlenka.

According to the source, the Ukrainian club has reached an agreement to play their matches at the "Rapid" Stadium in Bucharest. However, this venue still needs to be approved by UEFA. If the stadium is not approved, "Dynamo" is considering alternative options in Poland.

It should be noted that "Dynamo" finished fourth in the Ukrainian championship and earned the right to participate in the UEFA Europa Conference League.