Drama as Enyimba Boycotted Post-Match Interview After Loss to Newcomers Warri Wolves

Football news Today, 18:49
Enyimba International Football Club of Aba continued their struggle at home, losing 2-1 to newly promoted side Warri Wolves on Sunday. Mohammed Hussaini opened the scoring in the 18th minute before Edidiong Ezekiel equalised for the hosts in the 58th minute. However, the Aba Warriors lost concentration as the game progressed, conceding for the second time in the game in the 67th minute when Tejiri Emonena scored a goal.

With the loss, Enyimba have now remained winless in their last three games and have lost two straight games. They dropped to 8th on the table with 13 points, while Wolves, with 14 points, moved to sixth place after nine games.

The highlight of the game came when Stanley Eguma and his captain refused to show up for the post-match interview. Inside reports claim the coach was unhappy with the officiating of the game, and that led to his action. However, he might face disciplinary action for that decision.

It will be recalled that at the beginning of the new season, the NPFL Chairman, Gbenga Elegbeleye, mandated post-match procedures, which include mandatory interviews with journalists for clubs.

“It is now compulsory for Match Commissioners to ensure that coaches and players appear for post-match interviews with the media. This is not optional. It is a key part of our matchday obligations,” Elegbeleye said.
“We expect comprehensive reports from our Match Commissioners, indicating whether coaches compiled or not. Any coach found defaulting will face immediate sanctions. A coach who fails to attend a post-match interview will be fined, and the fine must be settled before the team’s next game. Failure to do so will result in the coach being barred from taking a position on the bench.”

We await the verdict of the league management on this decision. Nevertheless, Enyimba will travel to Jos next weekend to face Plateau United, while Warri Wolves will welcome Bayelsa United.

