Dragons strengthen their midfield! Official: Yann Karamoh joins Porto

A great opportunity for the player to reboot his career.
Football news Today, 10:50
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Yann Karamoh joins Porto https://www.fcporto.pt

A rather unexpected transfer.

Details: Today, the official page of Portuguese side Porto on social network X announced the signing of 27-year-old French winger Yann Karamoh.

It’s reported that the Frenchman has joined the Dragons as a free agent, having been without a club since July this year.

Karamoh’s last club was Italian side Torino, where he moved in 2022 from Parma. However, he failed to establish himself as a key attacking player, making just 65 appearances over three years, scoring 5 goals and providing 2 assists. In the 2024/25 season, Karamoh was loaned to Montpellier, where he played 13 matches and scored once.

According to Transfermarkt, the player is valued at €1.8 million, and his contract with Porto is set for one year.

