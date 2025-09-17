RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Manchester City vs Napoli: Will Man City kick off the new Champions League season with a win?

Manchester City vs Napoli: Will Man City kick off the new Champions League season with a win?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Manchester City vs SSC Napoli prediction Getty Images
Manchester City Manchester City
Champions League (Round 1) 18 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Manchester, Etihad Stadium
SSC Napoli SSC Napoli
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the opening match of the UEFA Champions League, Manchester City will face Napoli on Thursday, September 18. The game kicks off at 21:00 CET. I’m offering a betting tip for this clash.

Manchester City vs Napoli: Match facts and head-to-head

  • Manchester City have lost twice in their last three matches.
  • Napoli are unbeaten in seven consecutive games: six wins and one draw.
  • Napoli have scored at least once in each of their last nine matches, while City have done so in two.
  • Napoli are unbeaten away from home in seven straight games.
  • Napoli have conceded just once in the new season.
  • In their last ten matches, Napoli have kept seven clean-sheet wins, Manchester City five.
  • Napoli have not lost to nil in their last ten games, while City have done so once.
  • In seven of their last ten matches, City have scored in both halves; Napoli have done so in five.
  • The teams have met four times: Napoli have one win, City two.

Manchester City vs Napoli: Match preview

Manchester City reached the Champions League knockout rounds last season, but ran into Real Madrid in the Round of 16 and exited the competition at that stage. Over the summer, City were knocked out in the Club World Cup Round of 16. Despite strengthening in the transfer market, their Premier League campaign has started unevenly: big wins over Wolverhampton (4-0) and Manchester United (3-0) were offset by defeats to Tottenham (0-2) and Brighton (1-2). That makes a strong start in the Champions League crucial, and the Citizens will be determined to grab a win in their opening fixture.

Napoli are once again champions of Italy, now under the leadership of Antonio Conte. He nearly left the club this summer, but after lengthy negotiations the president managed to keep him at the helm. Napoli also signed Kevin De Bruyne as a free agent, brought in new goalkeeper Milinkovic-Savic and forward Rasmus Hojlund. The Serie A holders have made a confident start to the new campaign: a 2-0 win over Sassuolo, a narrow 1-0 victory against Cagliari, and an assured performance versus Fiorentina (3-1). Now the real test awaits — Manchester City in the Champions League group stage opener.

Probable lineups

  • Manchester City: Donnarumma; Lewis, Dias, Gvardiol, Ake; Rodri, Gonzalez; Savinho, Foden, Doku; Haaland
  • Napoli: Milinkovic-Savic; Di Lorenzo, Beukema, Buongiorno, Spinazzola; Lobotka; Politano, Anguissa, De Bruyne, McTominay; Hojlund

Prediction

City dispatched Man United 3-0 in their last match and come into this game in good spirits, but the same can be said for Napoli. Expect a tense, tightly contested encounter and I don’t expect a high-scoring affair. Antonio Conte will likely opt for a defensive approach, while Pep Guardiola will look for the key to unlock Napoli’s back line. My tip: total goals under 3.

Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.64
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
