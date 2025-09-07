Curious incident: Jakub Kiwior learned about his Arsenal exit from Fabrizio Romano
A comical situation
Football news Today, 15:31Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Photo: x.com/ArsenalBuzzCom
London's Arsenal pulled off an impressive transfer window, sealing several deals. Yet, one move stands out for its sheer oddity.
This summer, Jakub Kiwior made a loan switch to Porto. But as the player himself admitted, he found out the deal had been finalized not from the club—but through a social media post by renowned insider Fabrizio Romano.
"Fabrizio Romano posted his 'Here we go!' and suddenly my phone was blowing up with calls and congratulatory messages. I was actually preparing to train with the team until the guys started showing me their phones and asking why I was there if the transfer was already done," Kiwior revealed in an interview with FourFourTwo.