Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.5 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

As part of the 8th round of the African World Cup qualifiers, Equatorial Guinea will face Tunisia. The match is set for Monday, September 8, with kickoff scheduled for 15:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the potential for goals in this clash.

Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea enters the match against Tunisia sitting fourth in the group standings. The team has 10 points, level with third-placed Liberia and only two points behind Namibia, who occupy second. This means Equatorial Guinea still has a realistic shot at clinching second place in the group.

In their last outing, the team secured an important 3-2 victory over São Tomé and Príncipe, coming from 0-2 down after a poor start. Despite a tough run-in—with matches still to come against Tunisia, Malawi, and a decisive encounter with direct rivals Liberia—Equatorial Guinea remains in the hunt for a top spot.

Their home form is a source of optimism: Equatorial Guinea are unbeaten in their last seven official home matches, registering three wins and four draws. Their head-to-head record against Tunisia at home is also encouraging—over the last four meetings, Equatorial Guinea has earned two wins, one draw, and just one defeat. All of these games were closely contested and finished with under 2.5 total goals.

Tunisia

Tunisia confidently tops the group table with 19 points, holding a commanding seven-point lead over their nearest challenger. The team boasts an outstanding goal difference—12 scored and none conceded—highlighting their defensive solidity and consistency. In their latest match, Tunisia cruised to a 3-0 home victory over Liberia. Up next are fixtures against São Tomé and Príncipe and Namibia, one of their main rivals for a top spot, but Tunisia's current position allows them to keep group qualification firmly in their own hands.

The team's form is impressive: four wins and only one defeat in their last five matches. Tunisia also holds the edge in head-to-head meetings with Equatorial Guinea, winning five and losing only two of the last seven encounters. In the first leg of this qualifying campaign, Tunisia claimed a narrow 1-0 win, underlining their class advantage.

Probable lineups

Equatorial Guinea: Ovono, Ndong, Coco, Orosco, Boriko, Mascarell, Obiang, Eneme, Gane, Salvador, Nsue.

Ovono, Ndong, Coco, Orosco, Boriko, Mascarell, Obiang, Eneme, Gane, Salvador, Nsue. Tunisia: Damen, Valery, Bronn, Talbi, Ben Ouannes, Sassi, Mejbri, Ben Romdhane, Laïouni, Mastouri, Achouri.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

Equatorial Guinea have failed to win 7 of their last 9 matches.

7 of Equatorial Guinea's last 8 matches have seen over 1.5 goals.

Tunisia have won 4 of their last 5 matches.

Each of Tunisia's last 4 matches have seen over 1.5 goals.

3 of the last 4 head-to-head meetings have ended with under 1.5 total goals.

Equatorial Guinea vs Tunisia match prediction

Tunisia approach this match in a comfortable position, firmly in control of their group. Equatorial Guinea, meanwhile, are still fighting hard for second place and will be highly motivated to secure a positive result. Head-to-head meetings between these teams are traditionally tightly contested and low-scoring, so a goal fest seems unlikely. Everything points to a tense, cagey battle where every goal will be at a premium. My pick for this match is under 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.5.