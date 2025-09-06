RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions Equatorial Guinea vs Tunisia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 8, 2025

Equatorial Guinea vs Tunisia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 8, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Equatorial Guinea vs Tunisia prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/FTF.OFFICIELLE/Author unknownn
Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea Equatorial Guinea Schedule Equatorial Guinea News
World Cup Qualification CAF World Cup Qualification CAF Table World Cup Qualification CAF Fixtures World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions
08 sep 2025, 09:00
- : -
International,
Tunisia
Tunisia Tunisia Schedule Tunisia News
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.5
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

As part of the 8th round of the African World Cup qualifiers, Equatorial Guinea will face Tunisia. The match is set for Monday, September 8, with kickoff scheduled for 15:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the potential for goals in this clash.

Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea enters the match against Tunisia sitting fourth in the group standings. The team has 10 points, level with third-placed Liberia and only two points behind Namibia, who occupy second. This means Equatorial Guinea still has a realistic shot at clinching second place in the group.

In their last outing, the team secured an important 3-2 victory over São Tomé and Príncipe, coming from 0-2 down after a poor start. Despite a tough run-in—with matches still to come against Tunisia, Malawi, and a decisive encounter with direct rivals Liberia—Equatorial Guinea remains in the hunt for a top spot.

Their home form is a source of optimism: Equatorial Guinea are unbeaten in their last seven official home matches, registering three wins and four draws. Their head-to-head record against Tunisia at home is also encouraging—over the last four meetings, Equatorial Guinea has earned two wins, one draw, and just one defeat. All of these games were closely contested and finished with under 2.5 total goals.

Tunisia

Tunisia confidently tops the group table with 19 points, holding a commanding seven-point lead over their nearest challenger. The team boasts an outstanding goal difference—12 scored and none conceded—highlighting their defensive solidity and consistency. In their latest match, Tunisia cruised to a 3-0 home victory over Liberia. Up next are fixtures against São Tomé and Príncipe and Namibia, one of their main rivals for a top spot, but Tunisia's current position allows them to keep group qualification firmly in their own hands.

The team's form is impressive: four wins and only one defeat in their last five matches. Tunisia also holds the edge in head-to-head meetings with Equatorial Guinea, winning five and losing only two of the last seven encounters. In the first leg of this qualifying campaign, Tunisia claimed a narrow 1-0 win, underlining their class advantage.

Probable lineups

  • Equatorial Guinea: Ovono, Ndong, Coco, Orosco, Boriko, Mascarell, Obiang, Eneme, Gane, Salvador, Nsue.
  • Tunisia: Damen, Valery, Bronn, Talbi, Ben Ouannes, Sassi, Mejbri, Ben Romdhane, Laïouni, Mastouri, Achouri.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

  • Equatorial Guinea have failed to win 7 of their last 9 matches.
  • 7 of Equatorial Guinea's last 8 matches have seen over 1.5 goals.
  • Tunisia have won 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • Each of Tunisia's last 4 matches have seen over 1.5 goals.
  • 3 of the last 4 head-to-head meetings have ended with under 1.5 total goals.

Equatorial Guinea vs Tunisia match prediction

Tunisia approach this match in a comfortable position, firmly in control of their group. Equatorial Guinea, meanwhile, are still fighting hard for second place and will be highly motivated to secure a positive result. Head-to-head meetings between these teams are traditionally tightly contested and low-scoring, so a goal fest seems unlikely. Everything points to a tense, cagey battle where every goal will be at a premium. My pick for this match is under 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.5.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.5
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Chicago Fire FC vs New England Revolution prediction MLS USA Today, 20:30 Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution: Who will prevail in the playoff race? Chicago Fire FC Odds: 1.78 New England Revolution Recommended 1xBet
St. Louis City vs FC Dallas prediction MLS USA Today, 20:30 St. Louis City vs FC Dallas: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — September 7, 2025 St. Louis City Odds: 1.72 FC Dallas Bet now Melbet
Houston Dynamo FC vs LA Galaxy prediction MLS USA Today, 20:30 Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 7, 2025 Houston Dynamo FC Odds: 1.87 LA Galaxy Bet now 1xBet
AD Ceuta FC vs SD Huesca prediction Segunda Division Spain 07 sep 2025, 08:00 Ceuta vs Huesca prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 7, 2025 AD Ceuta FC Odds: 1.93 SD Huesca Recommended 1xBet
Georgia vs Bulgaria prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 07 sep 2025, 09:00 Georgia vs Bulgaria prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 7, 2025 Georgia Odds: 1.74 Bulgaria Bet now Melbet
Burgos CF vs Las Palmas prediction Segunda Division Spain 07 sep 2025, 10:15 Burgos vs Las Palmas: H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — 7 September 2025 Burgos CF Odds: 1.55 Las Palmas Bet now 1xBet
Real Sociedad B vs Cadiz prediction Segunda Division Spain 07 sep 2025, 10:15 Real Sociedad B vs Cadiz prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 7, 2025 Real Sociedad B Odds: 2.17 Cadiz Recommended Mostbet
Central African Republic vs Comoros prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 07 sep 2025, 12:00 Central African Republic vs Comoros: Who will come out on top? Central African Republic Odds: 2.1 Comoros Bet now Melbet
Lithuania vs Netherlands prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 07 sep 2025, 12:00 Lithuania vs Netherlands: will the Dutch secure a convincing victory? Lithuania Odds: 1.6 Netherlands Bet now Mostbet
Lithuania vs Netherlands prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 07 sep 2025, 12:00 Lithuania vs Netherlands prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 7 September 2025 Lithuania Odds: 1.67 Netherlands Recommended Melbet
North Macedonia vs Liechtenstein prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 07 sep 2025, 12:00 North Macedonia vs Liechtenstein prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 7, 2025 North Macedonia Odds: 1.61 Liechtenstein Bet now Melbet
Cultural Leonesa vs Leganes prediction Segunda Division Spain 07 sep 2025, 12:30 Cultural Leonesa vs Leganés prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 7 September 2025 Cultural Leonesa Odds: 1.65 Leganes Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores