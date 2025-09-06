Prediction on game Total over 2 Odds: 1.53 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

The World Cup qualifiers continue to heat up, and on September 8 at the Stade Larbi Zaouli, an intriguing clash awaits as Madagascar faces Chad.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

Madagascar is one of the group favorites, currently sitting in 2nd place with 13 points.

Chad is the main underdog of the group, currently at the bottom with just 1 point.

Madagascar's last 5 matches: 3 wins, 1 draw, 1 loss.

Chad's last 5 matches: 1 draw, 4 losses.

Chad has conceded 17 goals in 7 matches.

The last meeting between these teams was in 2023, when Madagascar won 3-0.

Match preview:

The home side will look to capitalize on the support of their fans and strengthen their reputation as a team that is always dangerous on home turf. Madagascar has made significant progress in recent years and already boasts experience from successful Africa Cup of Nations campaigns, which boosts the confidence of both players and supporters.

Chad, meanwhile, is traditionally seen as an outsider in African qualifiers, but the team has repeatedly shown it can put up a fight and trouble the favorites. Physical fitness and rapid transitions into attack are the visitors’ main weapons, and they will be looking to exploit counterattacking opportunities.

This promises to be a tense encounter, as both sides are eager to prove themselves and pick up crucial group points. Madagascar will likely take the initiative, while Chad will focus on a solid defensive setup and try to strike on the break.

Probable lineups:

Madagascar: Dupuir, Rabemanantsoa, Tremoulet, Randrianantenaina, Jean-Pierre, Kari, Ilamaritra, Couturier, Raveloson, Keddy, Raheriniaina.

Chad: Mbainassem, Allarabaïe, Daikreo, Tchouplau, Michael, Tiam, Serdar, Mbangossoum, Damba, Ekua, Chaouna.

Madagascar vs Chad match prediction:

Madagascar is the clear favorite in this matchup. With a more balanced squad, home advantage, and a solid track record against teams of Chad’s level, they should control proceedings. The visitors may try to spring a surprise on the counter, but Madagascar’s class and experience are likely to make the difference. Prediction: over 2 goals (odds 1.53).