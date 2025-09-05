RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Segunda Division Spain Predictions Malaga vs Granada prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 6, 2025

Malaga vs Granada prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 6, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Malaga vs Granada prediction Photo: https://x.com/MalagaCF/Author unknownn
Malaga
06 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
Spain, Malaga, Estadio La Rosaleda
Granada
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2.09
On September 6, 2025, La Rosaleda Stadium in Malaga will host the Matchday 4 clash of La Liga 2, as the local side Malaga takes on Granada. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at a bet on both teams' attacking output in this encounter.

Malaga

Malaga have made a confident start to the current La Liga 2 campaign, remaining unbeaten thus far: two narrow 1-0 victories over Real Sociedad B and Las Palmas, along with a 1-1 draw against Eibar. The team plays at a composed tempo with few goals scored and currently sits seventh in the table. Last season was a disappointment for Malaga—they finished sixteenth overall and were eleventh in the home standings. Special attention should be paid to the team's home form. Malaga are unbeaten at home in six consecutive matches, claiming four wins and two draws.

Head-to-head at home against Granada has been very balanced in recent years: of the last five meetings, Malaga won once, Granada once, and three ended in draws. Nearly all of these games have been low-scoring affairs—four out of five finished with under 2.5 total goals, and in three matches both teams managed to score.

Granada

Granada have endured a disastrous start to the season, losing all of their opening three fixtures. First, a 1-3 home defeat to Deportivo, then a 0-3 loss away at Eibar, followed by another home setback against Mirandes (1-2). In each of these matches, Granada saw a player sent off in the second half, making it even harder to get a result. Last season, Granada finished seventh, missing out on the playoff zone by just four points, but the start to the new campaign has been far from encouraging.

The team's overall form has been very poor: since the end of last season, they haven't won a single match. Over the past eight games, including both friendlies and competitive fixtures, Granada have suffered six defeats and drawn twice.

Head-to-head battles with Malaga are always fiercely contested. In five of the last seven meetings, both teams found the net. Over the last ten encounters, Granada have the edge: five wins to Malaga's one, with four draws. However, Malaga did win the most recent clash, snapping Granada's nine-match unbeaten run in this fixture.

Probable lineups

  • Malaga: Herrero, Garcia, Montero, Murillo, Puga, Munoz, Merino, Juanpe, Larrubia, Chupe, Rodriguez.
  • Granada: Zidane, Casadesus, Oppong, Lama, Diallo, Ruiz, Trigueros, Fae, Bouldini, Arnaiz, Pascual.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

  • Malaga have won 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • 4 of Malaga's last 6 games have featured under 2.5 total goals.
  • Granada are on a 4-match losing streak.
  • Granada's last 4 games have all gone over 2.5 total goals.
  • Granada are unbeaten in 9 of the last 10 head-to-head meetings.
  • 4 out of the last 5 head-to-head games ended with under 2.5 goals.

Malaga vs Granada match prediction

Malaga have kicked off the season with confidence and display solid form at home. Granada, on the other hand, are struggling to find their rhythm, but they have often performed well in direct clashes with Malaga. The history of this rivalry shows these matches are closely fought, with both teams frequently finding the net. The visitors will be desperate to bounce back after a poor start, so expect a committed and high-energy display from them. All of this points to a tense and intriguing contest, with a good chance of goals at both ends. My bet for this match is both teams to score at odds of 2.09.

