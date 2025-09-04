Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.97 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the fixtures of matchday 4 in the Spanish Segunda is set for Saturday at the "Ibercaja" stadium in Zaragoza, where the local side Real Zaragoza will host Real Valladolid. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash, which comes with a strong chance of success.

Match preview

Real Zaragoza have had a frankly poor start to the season: just one point from three rounds and still searching for their first win. Their last match against Castellón ended in a draw (1-1), though the hosts were closer to victory and let the win slip away in the dying moments. The club is struggling with defensive instability and a lack of attacking leadership, as reflected in their modest scoring record.

Julio Velázquez’s side will undoubtedly be counting on the support of the home crowd, where Zaragoza traditionally play with more confidence. However, the absence of several key players, including Cosa and Pomares, complicates their task of getting back to winning ways. Their opponents, meanwhile, are in excellent form, making this a real challenge for the hosts.

Real Valladolid are enjoying a strong start to their campaign: two wins and a draw, and they have yet to concede a single goal. The victory over Ceuta (3-0) and a slim win against Castellón (1-0) highlight their solid organization and compact defense. With this kind of stability, Pechipi’s squad looks ready to fight for a return to La Liga.

Special attention should be paid to the visitors’ attack: Ndiaye has already scored twice, while Chuki and Biuk are actively joining the attacks from the flanks. The coaching staff is rotating the lineup wisely, which helps the team stay fresh in the closing stages of matches. Even away from home, Valladolid look like the favorites against Zaragoza.

Probable lineups

Real Zaragoza : Ratón; Fran James, Llanes, Luna, Francesco; Sanz, Serrano, Mecherovich; Bázdar, Gómez, Larrázabal

: Ratón; Fran James, Llanes, Luna, Francesco; Sanz, Serrano, Mecherovich; Bázdar, Gómez, Larrázabal Real Valladolid: Masip; Luis Pérez, Boya, Torres, Escudero; Chuki, Ponso, Biuk; Alejo, Ndiaye, Moreno

Match facts and head-to-head

The last meeting between these teams ended with a 2-0 victory for Valladolid.

Valladolid are unbeaten this season: two wins and one draw.

In the last five head-to-head clashes, each team has two wins and one draw.

Prediction

Despite home advantage and the backing of their supporters, Real Zaragoza don’t yet look like a side ready to compete with the league’s frontrunners. Valladolid, on the other hand, are stable, confident, and playing mature football. In this context, betting on an away win seems the logical choice.