RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Segunda Division Spain Predictions Real Zaragoza vs Real Valladolid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 6, 2025

Real Zaragoza vs Real Valladolid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 6, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Real Zaragoza vs Real Valladolid prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Real Zaragoza
Real Zaragoza Real Zaragoza Schedule Real Zaragoza News Real Zaragoza Transfers
Segunda Division Spain Segunda Division Spain Table Segunda Division Spain Fixtures Segunda Division Spain Predictions
06 sep 2025, 12:30
- : -
Spain, Ibercaja Estadio
Real Valladolid
Real Valladolid Real Valladolid Schedule Real Valladolid News Real Valladolid Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.97
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the fixtures of matchday 4 in the Spanish Segunda is set for Saturday at the "Ibercaja" stadium in Zaragoza, where the local side Real Zaragoza will host Real Valladolid. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash, which comes with a strong chance of success.

Match preview

Real Zaragoza have had a frankly poor start to the season: just one point from three rounds and still searching for their first win. Their last match against Castellón ended in a draw (1-1), though the hosts were closer to victory and let the win slip away in the dying moments. The club is struggling with defensive instability and a lack of attacking leadership, as reflected in their modest scoring record.

Julio Velázquez’s side will undoubtedly be counting on the support of the home crowd, where Zaragoza traditionally play with more confidence. However, the absence of several key players, including Cosa and Pomares, complicates their task of getting back to winning ways. Their opponents, meanwhile, are in excellent form, making this a real challenge for the hosts.

Real Valladolid are enjoying a strong start to their campaign: two wins and a draw, and they have yet to concede a single goal. The victory over Ceuta (3-0) and a slim win against Castellón (1-0) highlight their solid organization and compact defense. With this kind of stability, Pechipi’s squad looks ready to fight for a return to La Liga.

Special attention should be paid to the visitors’ attack: Ndiaye has already scored twice, while Chuki and Biuk are actively joining the attacks from the flanks. The coaching staff is rotating the lineup wisely, which helps the team stay fresh in the closing stages of matches. Even away from home, Valladolid look like the favorites against Zaragoza.

Probable lineups

  • Real Zaragoza: Ratón; Fran James, Llanes, Luna, Francesco; Sanz, Serrano, Mecherovich; Bázdar, Gómez, Larrázabal
  • Real Valladolid: Masip; Luis Pérez, Boya, Torres, Escudero; Chuki, Ponso, Biuk; Alejo, Ndiaye, Moreno

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The last meeting between these teams ended with a 2-0 victory for Valladolid.
  • Valladolid are unbeaten this season: two wins and one draw.
  • In the last five head-to-head clashes, each team has two wins and one draw.

Prediction

Despite home advantage and the backing of their supporters, Real Zaragoza don’t yet look like a side ready to compete with the league’s frontrunners. Valladolid, on the other hand, are stable, confident, and playing mature football. In this context, betting on an away win seems the logical choice.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.97
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Argentina vs Venezuela prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 19:30 Argentina vs Venezuela: Will the Argentines find motivation? Argentina Odds: 1.7 Venezuela Recommended 1xBet
Uruguay vs Peru prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 19:30 Uruguay vs Peru: h2h, prediction and probable lineups — September 5, 2025 Uruguay Odds: 1.66 Peru Bet now Melbet
Naomi Osaka vs Amanda Anisimova prediction US Open Today, 20:30 Naomi Osaka vs Amanda Anisimova prediction and odds - September 5, 2025 Naomi Osaka Odds: 2 Amanda Anisimova Bet now 1xBet
Brazil vs Chile prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 20:30 Brazil vs Chile: Will Carlo Ancelotti secure another victory with Brazil? Brazil Odds: 1.75 Chile Recommended Mostbet
Guatemala vs El Salvador prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 22:00 Guatemala vs El Salvador prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – September 5, 2025 Guatemala Odds: 1.8 El Salvador Bet now Melbet
Australia vs New Zealand prediction Friendly International 05 sep 2025, 05:45 Australia vs New Zealand prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025 Australia Odds: 1.63 New Zealand Bet now Melbet
Turkmenistan vs Oman prediction CAFA Nations Cup 05 sep 2025, 08:00 Turkmenistan vs Oman prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 5 September 2025 Turkmenistan Odds: 1.7 Oman Recommended 1xBet
Somalia vs Guinea prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 05 sep 2025, 08:00 Somalia vs Guinea: Can Guinea overcome their opponent? Somalia Odds: 1.9 Guinea Bet now Melbet
Kenya vs Gambia prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 05 sep 2025, 09:00 Kenya vs Gambia: Does anyone still stand a chance for second place? Kenya Odds: 2.3 Gambia Bet now 1xBet
Namibia vs Malawi prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 05 sep 2025, 09:00 Namibia vs Malawi prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 5, 2025 Namibia Odds: 1.65 Malawi Recommended 1xBet
Indonesia vs Chinese Taipei prediction Friendly match 05 sep 2025, 09:30 Indonesia vs Chinese Taipei prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025 Indonesia Odds: 1.62 Chinese Taipei Bet now Mostbet
Uzbekistan vs Kyrgyzstan prediction CAFA Cup 05 sep 2025, 10:30 Uzbekistan vs Kyrgyzstan: Who will reach the CAFA Cup playoffs? Uzbekistan Odds: 1.65 Kyrgyzstan Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores