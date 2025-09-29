Doc Khumalo says Sundowns star is the heart of Bafana

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Doctor Khumalo says Mamelodi Sundowns star Teboho Mokoena is Bafana Bafana's most important player
Football news Today, 00:11
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
We are edging closer to AFCON 2025 in Morocco and the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

Looking ahead to Afcon in December, former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana superstar Doctor Khumalo believes Sundowns' Mokoena is the team's heartbeat.

"Now, in the current crop, it’s not about player capacity or capability," Khumalo said via KickOff. "I think it’s about having that individual who will carry the team.

"At the moment, I’m looking at a player like Teboho Mokoena. You have Teboho Mokoena; you have the core of the national team.

"I’m not saying he’s the only good player, but he’s the instrumental player in terms of directing traffic.

“He’s that kind of player when we build up, he’s always there when we go forward, he’s there. So Teboho, at the moment, I would like to believe that he is the core in terms of the Bafana Bafana set-up,” Khumalo concluded.

Bafana Bafana have been drawn in group B with Egypt, Angola and Zimbabwe.

