Confirmed: Sundowns’ CAF Champions League opponents

Mamelodi Sundowns to face Nigerian Football League champions Remo Stars
Football news Yesterday, 23:31
Confirmed: Sundowns’ CAF Champions League opponents @officialpsl/X

Betway Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns have discovered who they will face in the CAF Champions League.

After losing in the final to Pyramids FC last season, Sundowns automatically skipped the last 64 round and qualified for the last 32 stage.

Remo Stars have set up a meeting with Sundowns after the Nigerians beat Comoros club Zilimadjou 5-0 on aggregate in the last 64 round.

Also read: Sundowns sign new star from Europe

Sundowns will travel to Nigeria for the first leg on 17 October, before hosting the return leg in Tshwane on the 24th. The winning team will advance to the group stage.

In the meantime, Sundowns, now at the summit of the Betway Premiership after last weekend's 4-1 win over Richards Bay, will host Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout last 16.

