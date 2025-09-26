Official: Miguel Reisinho arrives at Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns announce Miguel Reisinho

As previously reported by Daily Sports, Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the signing of Miguel Reisinho on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old left-footed central midfielder was available as a free agent since leaving Liga Portugal Boavista side in July.

Also read: Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso on Lucas Ribeiro exit

His arrival marks the Betway Premiership champions' fourth signing after Faawaz Basadien, Katlego ‘Tsiki’ Ntsabeleng and Nuno Santos.

𝗠𝗜𝗚𝗨𝗘𝗟 𝗦𝗜𝗟𝗩𝗔 𝗥𝗘𝗜𝗦𝗜𝗡𝗛𝗢 𝗝𝗢𝗜𝗡𝗦 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗛𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦! 👆🏆



Masandawana is thrilled to announce the arrival of Portuguese midfielder Miguel Silva Reisinho to the club! 🇵🇹



Give a warm welcome to our newest signing in the comments! ⬇… pic.twitter.com/NmXH0lqzZ7 — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) September 26, 2025

Reisinho could make his debut on Saturday against Richards Bay FC in the Betway Premiership. The match will kick off at 20:00 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.