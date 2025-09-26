Official: Miguel Reisinho arrives at Mamelodi Sundowns

RU RU ES ES FR FR
As previously reported by Daily Sports, Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the signing of Miguel Reisinho on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old left-footed central midfielder was available as a free agent since leaving Liga Portugal Boavista side in July.

Also read: Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso on Lucas Ribeiro exit

His arrival marks the Betway Premiership champions' fourth signing after Faawaz Basadien, Katlego ‘Tsiki’ Ntsabeleng and Nuno Santos.

Reisinho could make his debut on Saturday against Richards Bay FC in the Betway Premiership. The match will kick off at 20:00 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

