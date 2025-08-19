RU RU ES ES FR FR
Diaz calls his move to Bayern 'a big risk'

Still, he's pleased with how things have started.
Liam Garcia
Saturday saw the German Super Cup showdown, where Bayern’s new signing Luis Diaz marked his debut with a goal for the record champions. The Colombian is relishing the start of his Munich adventure.

Details: The forward admitted that, while playing for Bayern had always been a dream, making the move was a significant gamble. Now, he says, everything is up to him.

Quote: "I’m extremely happy and satisfied with how the weekend went. It was my first official match, my first goal, and my first trophy. I dreamed of coming here to achieve big goals and give everything I’ve got. I’m trying to enjoy football.

This was a big risk, and I’m very grateful to the management for reaching out and placing their trust in me. Now it’s all up to me—to deliver on the pitch and help with what I do best. To be at the disposal of the coaching staff. To start like this, together with my teammates—it’s just incredible," Diaz said.

