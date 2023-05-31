Di Maria may return to Portugal

"Benfica could become a new club for Juventus midfielder Angel Di Maria.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Lisbon club is interested in the possibility of bringing the Argentine back into its ranks.

Negotiations between the club and the player have not yet started, but in the near future Benfica will try to persuade the player.

Recall that Di Maria's contract with Juventus ends in June, which means he can move to a new club for free.