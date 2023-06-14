Details of Ronaldo and Georgina's contract revealed

The details of the contract between "Al-Nasr" forward and Portugal national team player Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez have become known, according to the Daily Mail.

According to the source, in the event of a breakup, Ronaldo will give Rodriguez a house in Spain. Additionally, she will receive a lifelong monthly allowance of 100,000 euros from him. This alimony amount is associated with Rodriguez being legally recognized as the mother of all of the footballer's children.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been in a relationship since 2016. They have two daughters together, Alana Martina and Bella Emerald. Ronaldo also has three children who were born to surrogate mothers: Cristiano Jr., Eva, and Mateo.