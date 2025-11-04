ES ES FR FR
Deserved! Désiré Doué receives the Golden Boy 2025 award

Recognition for the young Frenchman
Football news Today, 09:43
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
The winner of the Golden Boy 2025 award, given to the best young player in Europe, has been announced.

Details: French prodigy Désiré Doué from PSG has claimed the prestigious Golden Boy 2025 award.

Doué delivered a phenomenal season, conquering nearly every possible trophy: the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and Ligue 1.

In the race for this honor, the French winger outshone Warren Zaïre-Emery, Dean Huijsen, Franco Mastantuono, Arda Güler, Estevão, Pau Cubarsí, Kenan Yıldız, and Jobe Bellingham.

Reminder: PSG defender Achraf Hakimi stated that PSG can win the Champions League again.

