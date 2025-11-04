Deserved! Désiré Doué receives the Golden Boy 2025 award

Recognition for the young Frenchman

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert

The winner of the Golden Boy 2025 award, given to the best young player in Europe, has been announced.

Details: French prodigy Désiré Doué from PSG has claimed the prestigious Golden Boy 2025 award.

The Golden Boy Absolute Best is DÉSIRÉ DOUÉ!



A phenomenal season for the young Frenchman, who won everything with Paris Saint-Germain!#GoldenBoyAwards | #GoldenBoy2025 | #GBFBIndex | #FootballBenchmark | #Tuttosport pic.twitter.com/qC1jYUa7jT — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyAwards) November 4, 2025

Doué delivered a phenomenal season, conquering nearly every possible trophy: the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and Ligue 1.

In the race for this honor, the French winger outshone Warren Zaïre-Emery, Dean Huijsen, Franco Mastantuono, Arda Güler, Estevão, Pau Cubarsí, Kenan Yıldız, and Jobe Bellingham.

