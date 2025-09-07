Deschamps responds to PSG criticism over Dembélé injury

Coach does not consider himself at fault

France national team head coach Didier Deschamps has responded to complaints from Paris Saint-Germain, who accused him of carelessness following Ousmane Dembélé's injury during the qualifying match against Ukraine. The 'Les Bleus' manager expressed regret over the incident but firmly rejected all accusations directed at him.

"I put him on the pitch only because he felt fine. Otherwise, I would never have risked his health. From a medical standpoint, there were no obstacles, the decision was mine, and I have full trust in the work of our doctors and coaches," Deschamps told Tuttomercato.

The coach emphasized that the national team’s medical staff thoroughly checked the player's condition. According to him, the footballer suffered a thigh injury, but not to the area Dembélé had previously complained about, and no alarming symptoms were observed prior to the match.