PSG furious! Dembélé sidelined for 6 weeks after injury with the French national team

Parisians outraged by Didier Deschamps' decision
Football news Today, 12:21
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
PSG furious! Dembélé sidelined for 6 weeks after injury with the French national team Photo: x.com/PSG_inside

Worrying news has struck Paris Saint-Germain: Ousmane Dembélé has suffered a muscle injury in France’s match against Ukraine (2-0) and will be out for a considerable period.

The 28-year-old forward came on after halftime, replacing Désiré Doué, but just thirty minutes later was forced to leave the pitch, making way for Hugo Ekitiké. The striker felt pain in his right thigh. According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, the PSG star will be sidelined for 6 weeks.

Reports indicate that PSG are extremely unhappy. The club claims they had warned the national team’s medical staff in advance about the player’s condition and insisted he should not have played at all. In the Parisians’ opinion, the lack of a full pre-season significantly increased the risk of muscular injuries.

