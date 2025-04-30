Declan Rice comments on defeat to PSG in Champions League semifinal

London Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has shared his thoughts on the defeat to PSG in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal. The Englishman addressed the fans through a message in his Instagram story.

Rice posted a photo of himself after the match, captioned with the words “Nothing but full belief going into next week. Thank you for the support” and added a heart emoji.

The midfielder thanked the fans who came to the stadium yesterday for their passion and support, urging them not to lose faith in the team, as there is still a second leg to be played next week in Paris.

It's worth noting that the Gunners narrowly lost the opening match of the semifinal clash to PSG. However, the 0-1 scoreline keeps the tie wide open for the return leg, as Arsenal will certainly have opportunities to turn things around.

Recall that the winner of the Arsenal/PSG tie will face either Barcelona or Inter Milan in the final. The Spanish and Italian sides are set to play their first semifinal tonight, April 30.

This coming weekend, on May 3, Arsenal will also play a Premier League match, hosting Bournemouth at home.