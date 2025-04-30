Unexpected twist: World champion Petit suggests Sterling to... Wrexham

Recent Championship newcomer Wrexham has already attracted plenty of media attention thanks to owner Ryan Reynolds. However, France World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit wants to give the Welsh side even more spotlight—this time, on the pitch.

Details: The former Arsenal midfielder believes Wrexham should set their sights not just on anyone, but on the Gunners’ winger Raheem Sterling, who is currently contracted to Chelsea.

Quote: “Chelsea would be happy to let Raheem Sterling go, as he’s only got a year left on his contract, but the problem for Wrexham would be his wage demands. He’s probably earning more than £300,000 a week, so Wrexham would have to put together an outstanding package to convince him to sign. It would be fascinating to see, but Reynolds would need to get his chequebook out,” Petit stated.

Reminder: Previously, Leicester striker Jamie Vardy was also linked with a move to Wrexham, but he expressed no interest in a Championship switch at all.