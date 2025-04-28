Ambitious. Vardy not interested in moving to Championship clubs

After it was revealed that Jamie Vardy will indeed leave Leicester, various opinions and insights about his future began to surface. The forward himself has rather ambitious plans in this regard.

Details: It was previously assumed that Vardy might join one of the Championship clubs, namely Wrexham or Sheffield Wednesday, but Sky Sports decisively rejects this idea.

According to the source, the forward does not want to swap one Championship club (which Leicester has essentially become) for another. He is confident that he still has something to offer a Premier League team or one of the top European leagues.

Specifics will emerge after the contract expires, as the rules prohibit him from negotiating with English clubs while his current agreement is still in effect.

Recall: It was previously reported that American clubs are tracking Vardy, and a move to MLS might interest the footballer and his family.