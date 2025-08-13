Deal struck! Galatasaray reach agreement with Manchester City over Ederson

The deal is just a step away from completion.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano on social media X, 31-year-old Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is close to joining Galatasaray.

Reports suggest that Gianluigi Donnarumma's departure from PSG played a pivotal role in speeding up negotiations, effectively opening the door for the Brazilian's potential transfer.

At present, Galatasaray are negotiating with both City and Ederson himself, and the deal appears to be nearing a successful conclusion.

Ederson joined City back in 2017 from Benfica for what was then a hefty €40 million fee. Over his time with the Manchester club, the shot-stopper has featured in 372 matches, keeping 168 clean sheets.

His current contract runs until the summer of 2026, and his market value is estimated at €20 million by Transfermarkt.

Reminder: If Ederson leaves. Manchester City are interested in Donnarumma