De Hea is ready to take a big step for his future at MU

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is not going to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

According to the source, the player has already held a meeting with the coaching staff and management.

During the talks, the Spaniard expressed his desire to stay in the team.

He admitted that he is even ready to become a reserve goalkeeper for Manchester United.

De Hea has been playing for Manchester United since 2011. Last season he played 58 games and conceded 61 goals.