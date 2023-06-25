De Gea not happy with Manchester United's new contract offer

According to Mirror, Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea has rejected Manchester United's contract extension offer.

The source states that the English club proposed a contract with a significant reduction in salary. The club was willing to pay the Spanish goalkeeper €12 million per year. However, De Gea was dissatisfied with the offer as he currently earns €22.7 million per year. The goalkeeper's contract with the club expires on June 30, 2023. Therefore, he could potentially leave the club as a free agent in the near future.

In the recently concluded season, the 32-year-old De Gea played 58 matches in all competitions for Manchester United and conceded 61 goals.