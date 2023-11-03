RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news De Bruyne talks about how his recovery from injury is going

De Bruyne talks about how his recovery from injury is going

Football news Today, 02:29
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
De Bruyne talks about how his recovery from injury is going De Bruyne talks about how his recovery from injury is going

Manchester City leader Kevin De Bruyne spoke about how his recovery from injury is going.

According to the Belgian footballer, his recovery is going according to plan, but he does not yet know the exact timing of his return to the field.

“I have already been injured for three months, but everything is going according to plan in my treatment, and I am doing well. However, I have not yet been given an exact return date and when I will be ready to play again.

I really believe that everything will be fine, and the time for my return to the field will soon come. My injury was caused by the workload of the games and also by my participation in matches on days when I had other injuries", - De Bruyne told Mundo Deportivo.

The Manchester City star football player was injured in the first round game of the English Premier League against Burnley, which ended in a 3-0 victory for Manchester City.

Then the media wrote that the football player’s recovery would take from three to four months.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Premier League England
Popular news
PSG thoroughly dismantled Montpellier on their home turf Football news Today, 18:11 PSG thoroughly dismantled Montpellier on their home turf
Las Palmas sensationally outplays Atletico Madrid Football news Today, 18:05 Las Palmas sensationally outplays Atletico Madrid
World number one Sabalenka reached the semi-finals of the WTA Finals 2023 Tennis news Today, 17:35 World number one Sabalenka reached the semi-finals of the WTA Finals 2023
English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round Football news Today, 16:41 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round
Galatasaray will terminate the loan of Ndombele Football news Today, 16:09 Galatasaray will terminate the loan of Ndombele
Eddie Hearn is eager to arrange a December bout between Joshua and Ngannou Boxing News Today, 15:38 Eddie Hearn is eager to arrange a December bout between Joshua and Ngannou
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:11 PSG thoroughly dismantled Montpellier on their home turf Football news Today, 18:05 Las Palmas sensationally outplays Atletico Madrid Tennis news Today, 17:44 Pursuing the trophy. Djokovic defeated Rune and advanced to the semi-finals of the Paris Masters Tennis news Today, 17:35 World number one Sabalenka reached the semi-finals of the WTA Finals 2023 Tennis news Today, 16:52 PHOTO. The Olympic champion has announced her pregnancy, expecting a child with her coach Football news Today, 16:41 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round Football news Today, 16:09 Galatasaray will terminate the loan of Ndombele Boxing News Today, 15:38 Eddie Hearn is eager to arrange a December bout between Joshua and Ngannou Motorsport News Today, 15:25 F1. Sprint-qualifying grand prix of Brazil ends early: Verstappen finished first Football news Today, 14:23 The legendary coach Mircea Lucescu has finished his career
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Fulham vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Osasuna vs Girona prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Hoffenheim vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Mainz vs Leipzig prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Burnley vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Manchester City vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Everton vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on November 4,2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Brentford vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023