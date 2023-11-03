De Bruyne talks about how his recovery from injury is going

Manchester City leader Kevin De Bruyne spoke about how his recovery from injury is going.

According to the Belgian footballer, his recovery is going according to plan, but he does not yet know the exact timing of his return to the field.

“I have already been injured for three months, but everything is going according to plan in my treatment, and I am doing well. However, I have not yet been given an exact return date and when I will be ready to play again.

I really believe that everything will be fine, and the time for my return to the field will soon come. My injury was caused by the workload of the games and also by my participation in matches on days when I had other injuries", - De Bruyne told Mundo Deportivo.

The Manchester City star football player was injured in the first round game of the English Premier League against Burnley, which ended in a 3-0 victory for Manchester City.

Then the media wrote that the football player’s recovery would take from three to four months.