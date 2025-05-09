RU RU ES ES FR FR
David Moyes breaks silence on Richarlison transfer rumors

Football news Today, 14:50
Tomorrow, Everton will travel to Craven Cottage for a Premier League clash against Fulham, but manager David Moyes took the time to address the swirling rumors surrounding a former fan favorite.

Details: In his pre-match press conference, Moyes commented on recent speculation linking Everton with a potential summer return for Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison. Reports suggest the Brazilian is unsettled in North London and open to a move.

However, Moyes was quick to dismiss these rumors.

Quote:

"Richarlison is a truly top-class player, and I do like him," said Moyes. "But I can say one thing: there isn't a shred of truth in it from my side."

The 27-year-old striker is still under contract with Spurs for another two years, having joined the club in 2022 for £60 million.

Context: Everton are preparing for a major overhaul this summer ahead of their debut season at the new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium. Fifteen players, including loanees, are out of contract at the end of June, creating uncertainty across several positions.

Among them is experienced midfielder Abdoulaye Doucouré. The Malian admitted this week that he hasn't held talks over a new deal and ruled out accepting a pay cut.

Quote:

"He's played very well in some games, but obviously, he's not getting any younger," Moyes noted. "So we need to make sure we have replacements ready when needed."

Reminder: Everton are currently 14th in the Premier League, ahead of both Manchester United and Tottenham, with three games still to play.

