Everton plans four transfers in the summer transfer window

With David Moyes returning to Everton, the "Toffees" bosses have promised their coach support, which is set to translate into a significant number of transfers this summer.

Details: Football Insider has revealed the positions Moyes might strengthen. These include a full-back and a winger, with Everton ready to sign two players for each position.

Concerns have arisen regarding the ages of Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young, Jack Harrison will return to Leeds, and the purchase of Jesper Lindstrom from Napoli seems unlikely. However, specific names on Everton's radar have not been disclosed.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Everton has officially agreed on the transfer of promising central defender John Dodds from Scottish club Hearts.