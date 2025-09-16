Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Al-Nassr's Pro League victory

Satisfied with the result

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, alongside his teammates, secured another win in the Saudi Pro League. The forward shared his reaction to the club's successful outing on his Instagram page.

Ronaldo posted photos from the match, captioning them: “Together we fight, together we win. 💪 Thank you all for your support, let’s keep it going!”

It's worth noting that Al-Nassr claimed a 2-0 victory over Al-Kholood in the second round of the Saudi Arabian championship. Cristiano Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes but was unable to contribute to the scoresheet this time.

Ronaldo's side boasts a perfect record after two Pro League rounds and currently tops the league table with an impressive goal difference of 7:0.

Looking ahead, this Wednesday, September 17, Al-Nassr will play their first AFC Champions League 2 match, hosting Tajikistan's Istiklol on home turf.