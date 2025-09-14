Cristiano Ronaldo receives the Golden Boot for the 2024/25 season
Another accolade for Cristiano
Football news Today, 16:01Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
https://x.com/AlNassrFC_EN/status/1967290731040809421
Before the Championship match against Al-Kholood, Cristiano Ronaldo received yet another trophy—the Golden Boot.
Details: In the 2024/25 season, Cristiano Ronaldo finished as the top scorer of the Saudi Pro League, netting 25 goals.
The race for the Golden Boot looked like this:
- Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr) – 25 goals
- Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli) – 23 goals
- Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad) – 21 goals
- Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Shabab) – 21 goals
- Julián Quiñones (Al-Qadsiah) – 20 goals
This marks Ronaldo's second such award during his stint in Saudi Arabia.
Reminder: Ronaldo topped the list of the world's highest-paid athletes