Dailysports News Football news Cristiano Ronaldo receives the Golden Boot for the 2024/25 season

Another accolade for Cristiano
Football news Today, 16:01
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Cristiano Ronaldo receives the Golden Boot for the 2024/25 season https://x.com/AlNassrFC_EN/status/1967290731040809421

Before the Championship match against Al-Kholood, Cristiano Ronaldo received yet another trophy—the Golden Boot.

Details: In the 2024/25 season, Cristiano Ronaldo finished as the top scorer of the Saudi Pro League, netting 25 goals.

The race for the Golden Boot looked like this:

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr) – 25 goals
  2. Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli) – 23 goals
  3. Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad) – 21 goals
  4. Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Shabab) – 21 goals
  5. Julián Quiñones (Al-Qadsiah) – 20 goals

This marks Ronaldo's second such award during his stint in Saudi Arabia.

Reminder: Ronaldo topped the list of the world's highest-paid athletes

