Cristiano Ronaldo receives the Golden Boot for the 2024/25 season

Another accolade for Cristiano

Before the Championship match against Al-Kholood, Cristiano Ronaldo received yet another trophy—the Golden Boot.

Details: In the 2024/25 season, Cristiano Ronaldo finished as the top scorer of the Saudi Pro League, netting 25 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo with his second Saudi Pro League Golden Boot 😍🏆



The race for the Golden Boot looked like this:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr) – 25 goals Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli) – 23 goals Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad) – 21 goals Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Shabab) – 21 goals Julián Quiñones (Al-Qadsiah) – 20 goals

This marks Ronaldo's second such award during his stint in Saudi Arabia.

