“Cristiano amazed me every day.” Keylor Navas reflects on playing alongside Ronaldo

The Costa Rican opens up about his experience with the Portuguese star.

Keylor Navas enjoyed several incredible seasons at Real Madrid, winning three UEFA Champions League titles, all alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Details: In a recent interview, Navas revealed that the Portuguese legend amazed him on a daily basis, performing feats that were hard to believe.

Quote: “Cristiano amazed me every day; I couldn’t believe it. He would say, ‘Guys, don’t let them score, I’ll score, and we’ll win.’ And this was in the Champions League,” Navas said.

