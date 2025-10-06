“Cristiano amazed me every day.” Keylor Navas reflects on playing alongside Ronaldo

RU RU ES ES FR FR
The Costa Rican opens up about his experience with the Portuguese star.
Football news Today, 05:19
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Keylor Navas enjoyed several incredible seasons at Real Madrid, winning three UEFA Champions League titles, all alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Details: In a recent interview, Navas revealed that the Portuguese legend amazed him on a daily basis, performing feats that were hard to believe.

Quote: “Cristiano amazed me every day; I couldn’t believe it. He would say, ‘Guys, don’t let them score, I’ll score, and we’ll win.’ And this was in the Champions League,” Navas said.

Recently, reports surfaced that Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is considering signing Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

Reminder: the Portuguese star did not participate in the club’s most recent AFC Champions League match and was not even included in the squad. However, after the game, he published a post congratulating his teammates on the victory.

