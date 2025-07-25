Crime spree. Lazio midfielder Matías Vecino's home burglarized in Rome

This is not the first instance of a brazen burglary targeting Lazio players.

Details: According to the newspaper RomaToday, the home of 33-year-old Lazio and Uruguay midfielder Matías Vecino fell victim to a gang of thieves that has been prowling Rome in recent times.

Reports indicate the burglars managed to break into the house through a window. Fortunately, no one in Matías's family was harmed, but expensive watches and a large quantity of jewelry were stolen.

At present, a police unit and investigators are working at the scene of the crime.

This is far from the first time Lazio players have been targeted by thieves. Not long ago, Mario Gila was robbed of around €40,000, and Mattia Zaccagni has twice fallen victim to criminals in a short period.

