Unbelievable! Erling Haaland gifts his girlfriend a bag worth a staggering £330,000

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has truly outdone himself with a lavish gift for his beloved Isabella Johansen. According to the Daily Mail, he purchased a Hermès Birkin 25 Himalaya Niloticus Crocodile bag for her, with an eye-watering price tag of £330,000.

Isabella didn't hesitate to share snaps of her brand-new bag on her Instagram page. She posted several photos showing off the stylish accessory, as well as a picture posing alongside Erling and his brother Astor.

It's worth noting that Isabella celebrated her 21st birthday on July 15, which is likely when Haaland presented her with the luxurious handbag.

For the record, Erling and Isabella's romance began during his stint at Borussia Dortmund, a time when the couple kept their relationship under wraps. In December 2024, they welcomed their first child together, though the proud parents have yet to reveal the baby's name or gender.