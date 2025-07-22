"My Viking": Erling Haaland's girlfriend congratulates him on his birthday

Manchester City star Erling Haaland received a flood of birthday wishes yesterday as he turned 25. But one message stood out above the rest—his Norwegian partner, Isabella Johansen, sent him a truly special greeting.

Isabella took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post. In the photo, she and Haaland are dressed as Norwegian Vikings, perfectly capturing the spirit of her caption: "Happy birthday to my Viking 🛡️❤️❤️".

It's worth noting that Erling and Isabella have known each other since childhood, having grown up in the same town. The couple recently welcomed a child this past winter, although they've yet to reveal the baby's name or gender to the public.

Haaland's holiday is nearly over, with Manchester City set to kick off their Premier League campaign against Wolverhampton on August 16. That means pre-season preparations for the team are about to get underway.