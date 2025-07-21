Halfway to 50: Erling Haaland posts personal photo to celebrate his birthday

Manchester City star Erling Haaland is celebrating his 25th birthday today, July 21. To mark the occasion, the striker shared a new personal photo on his Instagram page.

In the shot, the Norwegian appears with his long hair down, sitting on a yacht in the middle of the sea.

"Half way to 50! 😂 Thanks everyone for all the birthday wishes. Before you come for my hair, take a moment in front of the mirror and ask yourself—am I truly qualified to judge hair that looks better than mine?" the caption reads.

It's worth noting that the Norwegian football sensation is still enjoying his vacation after a grueling season. Haaland recently visited Rome, where he took in a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show among other activities.

On top of that, the new season for City kicks off very soon—on August 16. On that day, the Citizens will open their Premier League campaign away against Wolverhampton.