The holiday goes on: Erling Haaland shares a personal photo with his father

Manchester City star Erling Haaland is still enjoying his well-deserved break after a long and demanding season. The striker has posted more holiday snaps on his Instagram.

In one of the photos, Erling is seen posing with his father, Alf-Inge, a former footballer who once played in England for Nottingham Forest, Leeds, and Manchester City. Joining the Haalands in the shot are several of their friends and close family members.

Earlier, Erling and his girlfriend took a trip to Italy, where they visited Rome. The Norwegian was thoroughly impressed by the city’s stunning architecture, iconic landmarks, and, of course, the incredible Italian cuisine.

It’s worth noting that Haaland featured in 48 matches for Manchester City last season, netting 34 goals and providing 5 assists.

Looking ahead, City’s new campaign kicks off in less than a month. On August 16, the Citizens will be away to Wolverhampton in their Premier League opener.