Erling Haaland models Manchester City's new away kit

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has unveiled the club's new away kit, set to be worn in the 2025/26 season. He shared both a photo and a video of the kit on his Instagram page.

The video showcases Haaland sporting the away shirt paired with a long grey overcoat draped over his shoulders. The Norwegian striker completed the striking look with black sunglasses, adding an extra touch of flair.

It's worth noting that Manchester City's kit supplier is the Puma brand.

The Citizens' away jersey for the upcoming season will feature a black base color. Boasting a classic polo collar, the kit embraces a minimalist design with silver accents on the club and sponsor logos, steering clear of any bright elements. This understated approach gives the shirt an elegant and refined appearance—simple, yet tasteful.

Additionally, Haaland recently attended a prestigious Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Rome, underscoring his keen interest in the world of fashion.