"I love Italy": Erling Haaland shares personal vacation photos from Rome

Manchester City star Erling Haaland is enjoying his holiday after the recent end of the season. The footballer, accompanied by his girlfriend, traveled to Rome and shared photos from the trip on his Instagram page.

Haaland posted a slew of snapshots from the Italian capital, capturing iconic landmarks, the Norwegian himself, and plenty of delicious food.

"Rome is without doubt one of the most beautiful cities i’ve ever been to! And the food? Omg😂 Incredible. I’m enjoying the summer! Thanks D&G and the city of Rome for making the time here smooth. I love Italy! 🇮🇹 🍕🍝," Haaland wrote in the caption to his post.

It's worth noting that Erling and his girlfriend Isabella also attended a fashion show by the legendary Dolce & Gabbana brand, where they showed off stylish matching outfits.

By the way, the English Premier League kicks off in just a month. Manchester City will play their opening match of the season away against Wolverhampton on August 16.