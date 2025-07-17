Erling Haaland shows off personal photo with his new exclusive watch

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland has showcased his brand-new Breitling watch from the exclusive Haaland Chronomat series. The footballer posted a photo featuring the timepiece on his Instagram page.

Haaland shared a selfie, proudly displaying the watch on his wrist. The Chronomat B01 42 Erling Haaland he presented is part of a limited run of just 250 pieces, designed in collaboration with the Norwegian striker himself.

What makes this watch truly unique is its dial, crafted from meteorite. The case is made of 18-carat red gold, as is the signature “Rouleaux” bracelet. The watch also features a screw-down crown and offers water resistance up to 200 meters. A special touch: the chronograph's seconds hand bears Haaland’s initials on the counterweight.

It’s worth recalling that the Norwegian previously starred in a promotional video announcing Breitling’s release of this special watch series, which he helped create.